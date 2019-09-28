Watch: Greta Thunberg Crumbles Without Script When Asked Simple Questions by Reporter

Greta Thunberg and fellow child activists seemed to run short on words after exhausting talking points at a recent press conference in New York City.

Thunberg, along with 15 other “child petitioners,” were assembled at the Headquarters of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to announce a “landmark complaint to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child . . . to urge the independent body to order Member States to take action to protect children from the devastating impacts of climate change.”

Following statements read and recited by adults and children on the panel, members of the press were granted an opportunity to pose questions.

Tomas Kvarnkullen, a reporter with Swedish media outlet Expressen directed two basic question at Thunberg.

“What kind of message would you send, by doing this, to world leaders, and also can I ask you, do you think it’s about time President Trump would respond to what you have said today?” Kvarnkullen asked.

Thunberg responded, “I think… I’m sorry, what was the first question?”

Kvarnkullen repeated his original question.

“I think what we would want to send is — the message we want to send is to say that, ‘We have had enough.’ And… does anyone else want to answer that question? I can’t speak on behalf of everyone.”

Thunberg then asked Kvarnkullen to pose his follow-up question to other children on the panel.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson summed up the driving forces behind the Greta Thunberg ‘phenomenon’ succinctly during his television show earlier this week.

“The point now is political power,” Carlson said. “You gin up a crisis and you demand the population submits to your will, or else. If you do that, you don’t need to fight fair or acknowledge democracy or even make a rational case for your position. You do whatever it takes. You’ll even use children if it helps.”

“When you use children to demand power, they become a kind of human shield. You can hide safely behind them. No one can criticize you. But who would do something that unscrupulous? Anyone who would do that is someone who would literally do anything to seize control, and that’s exactly what they are doing.”

As Infowars recently reported, one of Thunberg’s adult ‘coaches’ is German climate activist Luisa-Marie Neubauer, a “Youth Ambassador” for the “ONE” foundation, an international lobbying organization funded by George Soros, Bill and Melinda Gates, Bono and others.



Watch the video of Greta Thunberg attempting to stare down President Trump.

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst