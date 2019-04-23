Watch: Heavily-Armed Men Escort Migrants Across US Border

Video showing heavily-armed men escorting illegal migrants across the U.S. southern border was shared by Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

At least five men appearing to be wearing tactical gear and toting rifles can be observed bringing a Guatemalan woman and her child to a border fence near Lukeville, Arizona, under cover of darkness.

One of the men can be seen crossing the barrier with the two migrants and walking a short distance with them before rejoining his comrades.

“Border Patrol cameras observed armed men escorting a mother and her 8-year-old son to the int’l boundary west of Lukeville, AZ,” CBP tweeted.

“The armed men dropped off the pair in an area commonly used by smugglers to bring large groups of Central Americans into the country illegally.”

#BorderPatrol cameras observed armed men escorting a mother and her 8-year-old son to the int’l boundary west of Lukeville, AZ. The armed men dropped off the pair in an area commonly used by smugglers to bring large groups of Central Americans into the country illegally. pic.twitter.com/xwJZZgvlbD — CBP (@CBP) April 23, 2019



“Roughly a dozen agents responded when camera operators noticed the incursion Saturday night,” Fox News reports. “The mother and son remain in government custody.”

“Border officials said the incident represents how criminal organizations are behind the lucrative surge of Central American immigrants. Guatemalans are paying roughly $7,000 to smugglers for transport from their home to the U.S. border.”

A border official expressed their concern about the organized and militant nature of the operation.

“This is highly unusual and highly concerning to the agency,” the official told Fox News. “These armed individuals along the border represent an escalation of tactics. This is not mom and dad and kids deciding to head to the border. This is a no kidding, orchestrated effort to bring individuals to the US. It is not just the numbers. It’s who is running this enterprise.”

Alex Jones breaks down the globalists’ plan to destroy borders worldwide before bringing in their New World Order under complete totalitarian rule, and the United States is the biggest, strongest bordered nation that stands in the way of the globalists bringing all the people of the world into domesticated submission under their race-based communist system.

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst