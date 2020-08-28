Watch: Illegals, Drug Smugglers Storm SoCal Beach

Federal authorities arrested 12 illegal aliens after they stormed a Southern California beach in broad daylight and fled into the local community.

A total of 14 suspects were apprehended by federal agents, who also discovered nearly five pounds of methampetamine and a non-serialized AR-style rifle, referred to as a “ghost gun.”

The incident, which took place at Stone Steps Beach in Encinitas on the morning of August 24th, was captured on on video.

2/2: Don’t forget that when these events occur in our communities, the smugglers that make landings on local beaches & disappear into our neighborhood are dangerous. If you see something, say something.

“Responding quickly, agents apprehended seven people in the local neighborhood and determined they were illegally present in the U.S.,” Customs and Border Protection explained in a press release.

“Following interviews and intelligence gathering, agents discovered that the remaining suspects were staging at a nearby hotel. Border Patrol agents, with assistance from MTF agents, conducted an investigation at the hotel. Finding the suspects, agents made seven additional arrests and discovered personal use narcotics.”

Twelve illegal aliens – nine from Mexico, two from El Salvador, and one from Honduras – were processed for removal at a San Diego Sector station,

A lawful U.S. resident from Mexico and an American citizen were charged with felony alien smuggling.

The smugglers’ boat and two vehicles were seized, as well as the narcotics and firearm.



