Watch Live: Antifa Vows To Attack ‘End Domestic Terrorism’ Rally in Portland

President Trump warned Antifa could be labeled terror organization

By Newswars.com Saturday, August 17, 2019

Patriots are holding an “End Domestic Terrorism” rally at 11am in Portland, Oregon on Saturday to protest Antifa, who vowed to bring violence to the event despite a heavy police presence in the area.

Portland’s mayor Ted Wheeler admitted that “violence is almost guaranteed” when Antifa shows up, and warned the event organizers, “We don’t want you, but if you do come, we will be ready for you.”

Unite America First founder Will Johnson and Infowars reporter Harrison Smith are on the ground at Tom McCall Waterfront Park covering the latest developments.

Other live streams and video clips:

Emergency Survival Foods - Be ready for the worst with our tasty and healthy food supply!

According to some reports, Antifa is planning to infiltrate the event by dressing up as law enforcement and Trump supporters.

Veteran Joe Biggs said he organized the event to protest Antifa violence.

“The true enemy is this Antifa organization,” said Biggs last month. “They are communists. They want communism in America, and we need to call it as it is.”

“That’s why this rally is important. We’re a nation of laws, this country will never be a communist country.”

“My goal is to peacefully strike fear into Antifa, to the point where they don’t even want to show up to these events anymore,” Biggs added. “We can do that without violence. We can do that without needing to have bloodshed.”