Watch Live: Antifa Vows To Attack ‘End Domestic Terrorism’ Rally in Portland

Patriots are holding an “End Domestic Terrorism” rally at 11am in Portland, Oregon on Saturday to protest Antifa, who vowed to bring violence to the event despite a heavy police presence in the area.

Portland’s mayor Ted Wheeler admitted that “violence is almost guaranteed” when Antifa shows up, and warned the event organizers, “We don’t want you, but if you do come, we will be ready for you.”

Unite America First founder Will Johnson and Infowars reporter Harrison Smith are on the ground at Tom McCall Waterfront Park covering the latest developments.

Live at the March Against Domestic Terror Portland Antifa https://t.co/VxBlisI2uT — Off Limits News (@OffLimitsNews) August 17, 2019

#Breaking: Just in – Hundreds of Proud boys have arrived in #Portland ahead of the rally and march today, also reports of 15 people with weapons not sure if the side of Proud Boys or not… pic.twitter.com/6BBNx5cYai — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) August 17, 2019

Here in Portland for @dcexaminer to cover the "End Domestic Terrorism" rally and counter rally. Antifa is already out here. pic.twitter.com/KWxWrIpiLo — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 17, 2019

#Update: Portland police confiscating everything made of hard materials from the Proud Boys, Not sure if they will do the same with the other side of the counter protest. #Portland pic.twitter.com/z2xbt9E4Fn — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) August 17, 2019

Flyers are posted around Portland saying that “armed violent white supremacists” are here to target black, indigenous, Asian, Pacific Islander, Latin American, immigrant, religious minorities, disabled, houseless & LGBTQ people. It calls for organizing “self defense” groups. pic.twitter.com/C9sYLhoHWH — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2019

According to some reports, Antifa is planning to infiltrate the event by dressing up as law enforcement and Trump supporters.

According to sources in Portland,

ANTIFA is dressing as LEO and in MAGA attire. This is very bad and I can only imagine what the media will do with footage of people in MAGA gear attacking strangers. Please RT. — Anna Paulina (@realannapaulina) August 17, 2019

Veteran Joe Biggs said he organized the event to protest Antifa violence.

“The true enemy is this Antifa organization,” said Biggs last month. “They are communists. They want communism in America, and we need to call it as it is.”

“That’s why this rally is important. We’re a nation of laws, this country will never be a communist country.”

“My goal is to peacefully strike fear into Antifa, to the point where they don’t even want to show up to these events anymore,” Biggs added. “We can do that without violence. We can do that without needing to have bloodshed.”