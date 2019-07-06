Watch Live: Antifa Begins Violent Assaults Against Trump Supporters At Free Speech Rally

Conservatives from all over have gathered in Washington D.C. Saturday to demonstrate in support of free speech, but far-left Antifa terrorists have vowed to bring violence against them.

The “Demand Free Speech” rally, which features a who’s-who of conservative speakers like Milo Yiannopoulos, Roger Stone, Jack Posobiec, and others, is taking place at Freedom Plaza just blocks from the White House, and the police have established a heavy presence in anticipation of far-left violence.

The organizer of the event just spoke briefly, promising a great time and leading a quick USA chant. pic.twitter.com/gLFTcr6K6a — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) July 6, 2019

Antifa has already amassed their troops around the event carrying full backpacks, with video footage capturing members intimidating Trump supporters and trying to prevent them from defending their First Amendment rights.

A Latina Trump supporter is being blocked by a white Bernie supporter near the #DemandFreeSpeech rally. pic.twitter.com/itqRYaG5la — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 6, 2019

Antifa attacks guy in a MAGA hat by trying to take his camera and throwing a water bottle at him. #AllOutDC pic.twitter.com/UY6imOWmez — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 6, 2019

Antifa black bloc getting large, confronting police pic.twitter.com/JoE1yaQEn6 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 6, 2019

This was given to me after I was blocked from entering the #AllOutDC rally because they want "safe space." pic.twitter.com/kWnDtYURBh — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 6, 2019

Antifa tried to rush to the #DemandFreeSpeech rally side but were pushed back by police. pic.twitter.com/PvlRJt2bpg — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 6, 2019

Antifa gets into a scuffle with police. #AllOutDC pic.twitter.com/epBZIB2Tys — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 6, 2019

Scuffle breaks out after an antifa member steals a MAGA hat from a Asian Trump supporter. #AllOutDC pic.twitter.com/115tC8ZJZG — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 6, 2019

Antifa is now pulling newstands into the street, including a @dcexaminer stand. pic.twitter.com/xgnl4T4VxF — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 6, 2019

I asked #AllOutDC people if they saw the irony in keeping a Mexican reporter out of an event that was marketed as being inclusive. They didn't respond. pic.twitter.com/gpnu7eEnm2 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 6, 2019

Antifa arriving in masks and helmets now, with full backpacks pic.twitter.com/McU1Tr4BsY — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 6, 2019

This infovidual was just turned away from Demand Free Speech rally as he tried to get close to the stage with a black briefcase pic.twitter.com/RvPsxWheSB — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 6, 2019

Antifa has arrived in DC pic.twitter.com/R6T0nZS9vD — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 6, 2019

Antifa protesters dressed in all black (a tactic called black bloc) holding the intersection of 12th & F, back near the #AllOutDC counter-protest. pic.twitter.com/R2wgJyGUmi — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) July 6, 2019

Black Trump supporters are taunting white Antifa now pic.twitter.com/5j7QuuMpq6 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 6, 2019

A trans woman flips off a gay Trump supporter at the #DemandFreeSpeech rally. pic.twitter.com/qti7UjDsFR — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 6, 2019

Number of counter protesters in Pershing is slowly growing — just yards away across the street from where the “#DemandFreeSpeech” rally is slated to kick off later today. pic.twitter.com/oG9nvuwBLg — Hannah Natanson (@hannah_natanson) July 6, 2019

The conversation is underway on Freedom Plaza at #demandfreespeech rally and #AllOutDC counter protest pic.twitter.com/gad68z9fdy — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) July 6, 2019

Attendees reported a heavy police presence in the area to prevent violent clashes between Trump supporters and Antifa, especially after Antifa’s brutal attack against journalist Andy Ngo last week.

Antifa members also threatened acid attacks in forums against participants leading up to the event.

Naturally, the mainstream media is careful not to mention Antifa disrupting the event, even after they nearly beat Ngo to death in Portland, Oregon.

Stewart Rhodes gives his take on the leftist support and call for violence and terrorism to force an authoritarian fascist takeover of America.