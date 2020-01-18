Watch: Man Destroys Over $100,000 in Cosmetics at Department Store

A suspect destroyed over $100,000 in cosmetics during a one-man riot at a department store in Norwalk, Connecticut, according to reports.

Jason Gilbertie is accused of punching a security guard and embarking on a high-priced reign of terror at a Bloomingdale’s in Connecticut.

“Authorities say Gilbertie entered the cosmetics department and started knocking down items and smashing display units,” ABC 7 reports. “One of the security guards confronted Gilbertie, who allegedly punched the guard and continued to throw products.”

“Another security guard attempted to pepper spray Gilbertie, but officials say it did little to stop the rampage.”

Bloomingdale’s was reportedly closed temporarily due to the incident.

“According to a police report of the incident, witnesses reported a man was ‘destroying all of the items in the store’ and punched another person around 6:45 p.m. Monday,” The Hour reports.

“Police said Gilbertie punched and threw items at a security guard when he was confronted.”

Authorities are still unclear as to what prompted Gilbertie’s rampage, but he has been charged with two counts of third-degree assault, first-degree criminal mischief, interfering with an officer and breach of peace, according to the New York Post.

Gilbertie is accused of causing over $100,000 in damage and was held in lieu of $50,000 bail.



Project Veritas has released new footage of Bernie Sanders’ campaign field organizer Kyle Jurek admitting the ‘free education’ program is a ruse designed to initiate reeducation camps for Americans he would deem ‘Nazis.’

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst