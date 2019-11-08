Watch: Man Punches Woman at Church

New York City police say they are looking for a man who punched a 53-year-old woman in the head outside a church in Queens.

Video of the attack was shared by NYPD News on social media.

“WANTED for ASSAULT: Do you know this guy? On 10/28 at approx 12:00 PM, in front of 136-76 41st Ave in Queens, the suspect punched a 53-year-old female victim in the head as she was exiting a church,” NYPD wrote on Twitter.



🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Do you know this guy? On 10/28 at approx 12:00 PM, in front of 136-76 41st Ave in Queens, the suspect punched a 53-year-old female victim in the head as she was exiting a church. Any info, call or DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. All calls are anonymous. pic.twitter.com/LA1mKWgnGv — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 7, 2019

The incident unfolded when the woman exited St. Michael’s Church in Queens and asked the man not to sleep outside the building, according to police.

“He then approached her and punched her in the back of the head before fleeing the scene on foot,” ABC 7 reports.

“The woman was taken to Booth Memorial Hospital in stable condition.”

Police describe the suspect as an Asian male, between 20-30 years of age. He was last seen wearing blue pants and a yellow and blue jacket.



Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst