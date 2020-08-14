Watch: Officer Rescues Wheelchair-Bound Man Seconds Before Train Impact

A California police officer is being lauded for her heroism after saving a disabled man who had become stuck on railroad tracks in his wheelchair as a train approached.

Breathtaking body camera footage released by the Lodi Police Department shows the incredible rescue by Officer Erica Urrea, which unfolded on August 12th.

Officer Urrea can be seen approaching a closed railroad crossing during patrol before observing a wheelchair-bound person was jammed on the tracks.

“She noticed that the railroad crossing arms started to come down and saw that a train was approaching,” Lodi police explained in a statement. “She immediately exited her patrol vehicle and began running towards the male.”

“As the train was reaching them, she was able to pull the male out of the wheelchair and they both fell back onto the ground.”

The man suffered an injury to his leg during the incident, but was immediately tended to by multiple officers and rushed to hospital.

“The 66-year-old male was ultimately transported to a local hospital for medical treatment,” Lodi police said. “Officer Urrea risked her own life to save another and her actions prevented a tragedy today. We are extremely proud of Officer Erica Urrea and her heroism.”



