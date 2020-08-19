Watch: Plane Passengers Throw Fists During Mask Dispute

A brawl broke out aboard a packed American Airlines plane after one passenger rejected the company’s face-covering policy, according to reports.

The flight was due to depart from McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas on Monday, bound for Charlotte, North Carolina, when fists began flying.

“Nothing like a morning Fight Club as tempers flared on @AmericanAir LAS-CLT flight today….So much for social distancing!” Twitter user Caryn Ross wrote alongside a video reportedly shot by her husband.

Nothing like a morning Fight Club as tempers flared on @AmericanAir LAS-CLT flight today….So much for social distancing! #AAFightClub @thefatjack pic.twitter.com/NN9lj8enbf — Caryn Ross (@SuperSassyMama) August 17, 2020

Two women can be seen punching each other and pulling hair as a third attempts to intervene.

“On Monday, a customer on American Airlines Flight 1665 with service from Las Vegas to Charlotte failed to comply with our mandatory face-covering policy after boarding the aircraft prior to departure,” American Airlines said in a statement. “In accordance with our policy, the customer was subsequently asked to leave the aircraft and became disruptive, resulting in an altercation with other passengers.”

“American, like other U.S. airlines, began requiring customers to wear a face-covering while onboard aircraft beginning May 11. We have since strengthened our policy to require face coverings be worn at airports and onboard, and announced in June that we may deny future travel for customers who refuse to wear a face-covering for the duration of this requirement.”

All major U.S. airlines are now requiring passengers to wear face masks at all times while aboard flights and some are compiling ‘no-fly lists’ for those who don’t comply, as Infowars recently reported.



Suburban Americans are showing up to beat down the Antifa myth.

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst