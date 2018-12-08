On-The-Ground Live Coverage: Populist Riots Rock Paris

France’s populist “Yellow Vest” riots continue as the government has deployed almost 90,000 police across the country to deal with the chaos.

Newswars.com’s European correspondent Dan Lyman is in Paris all weekend reporting on the movement.

Walking streets of #Paris with the #YellowVests — they are fired up Stay tuned for my coverage all weekend #GiletsJaunes pic.twitter.com/INb0OG9T2O — Dan Lyman ❌ (@CitizenAnalyst) December 8, 2018

Electricity in the air on Champs-Elysees . . . The crowd of #YellowVests is growing massive at the Arc#GiletsJaunes #Paris pic.twitter.com/A1QNag2GS4 — Dan Lyman ❌ (@CitizenAnalyst) December 8, 2018

