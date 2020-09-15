Watch: Shootout at NYC Deli

New York City police are searching for a man who opened fire upon a crowd at a deli in the Bronx last week.

Surveillance footage shows the shooter inside Wally Deli in the Bronx.

The suspect, estimated to be between 20 and 30-years-old, can be seen flying backwards into a diplay of chips before aiming and discharging his firearm.

Authorities say the suspect was shooting at a crowd standing outside the business.

“The people outside, who are not seen in the video, returned fire, police sources said. Miraculously, no one was struck in the hail of the bullets,” the New York Daily News reports.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered to tipsters who can provide details about the suspect.

Anyone with helpful information is encouraged to make a confidential call to 1-800-577-TIPS or send a message to NYPD Crime Stoppers on Twitter.



As the Democrat Party’s attempt to steal the 2020 election draws closer and becomes more apparent, Roger Stone believes the time is now for preparatory actions to verify and protect the election outcome, whether it be with lawyers or martial law.

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst