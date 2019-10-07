Watch: Taxi Plows Through Hong Kong Protest

A taxi plowed through a crowd of protesters in Hong Kong and the driver was subsequently beaten badly and hospitalized, according to reports.

The driver is suspected of intentionally ramming a mini-bus taxi into a crowd in the district of Sham Shui Po, according to local media.

“At around 5pm on Sunday, a taxi was seen driving onto the pedestrian walkway outside the Cheung Sha Wan government offices, according to videos circulating online,” Hong Kong Free Press reports. “Local media reported that the vehicle smashed a storefront and injured at least one woman.”

“The taxi was later found to have been wrecked, with its windows broken, license plate spray-painted and objects in the car scattered on the ground.”

Large crowds reportedly surrounded the taxi, attacking the driver and destroying the vehicle.

“Two girls were hit by the car and one girl was trapped between the car and a shop,” an eyewitness told AFP.

On 6 Oct at around 6pm, a pro-Beijing taxi driver drove onto the pedestrian walkway, at least three people injured, a woman is in critical condition with bone fracture on both legs.#ProBeijingterrorism #liberateHK #FreedomHK #StandWithHongKong pic.twitter.com/lsUZ5gDfbb — Freedom HK (@FreedomHKG) October 7, 2019

