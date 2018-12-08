Livestream: Tear Gas Fired Over Paris Riots

Chaos increases in France’s populist Yellow Vest riots as protestors continue to clash with police.

Newswars.com’s European correspondent Dan Lyman delivers breaking riot footage from Paris.

#YellowVests retreating from loud bangs, acrid smoke near Arc de Triomph #GiletsJaunes pic.twitter.com/yGXXtwLgtF — Dan Lyman ❌ (@CitizenAnalyst) December 8, 2018

Louis Vuitton on Champs-Élysées fortified and closed on what would otherwise be a busy Christmas shopping day#YellowVests #GiletsJaunes pic.twitter.com/wWaiQm3abj — Dan Lyman ❌ (@CitizenAnalyst) December 8, 2018

