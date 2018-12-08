Livestream: Tear Gas Fired Over Paris Riots

Chaos increases in France’s populist Yellow Vest riots as protestors continue to clash with police.
Newswars.com’s European correspondent Dan Lyman delivers breaking riot footage from Paris.
#YellowVests retreating from loud bangs, acrid smoke near Arc de Triomph #GiletsJaunes pic.twitter.com/yGXXtwLgtF
— Dan Lyman ❌ (@CitizenAnalyst) December 8, 2018
Injured #YellowVest dragged to safety after unknown incident #GiletsJaunes pic.twitter.com/cCNAmBrLi2
— Dan Lyman ❌ (@CitizenAnalyst) December 8, 2018
#YellowVests #GiletsJaunes pic.twitter.com/t2DHReu8TQ
— Dan Lyman ❌ (@CitizenAnalyst) December 8, 2018
Louis Vuitton on Champs-Élysées fortified and closed on what would otherwise be a busy Christmas shopping day#YellowVests #GiletsJaunes pic.twitter.com/wWaiQm3abj
— Dan Lyman ❌ (@CitizenAnalyst) December 8, 2018
Update from the ground in #Paris as nightfall approaches #GiletsJaunes #YellowVests pic.twitter.com/otYDodKTs8
— Dan Lyman ❌ (@CitizenAnalyst) December 8, 2018
