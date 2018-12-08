Livestream: Tear Gas Fired Over Paris Riots

Injured protestors dragged to safety

Image Credits: Jeff J Mitchell / Staff / Getty.

By Dan Lyman Saturday, December 08, 2018

Chaos increases in France’s populist Yellow Vest riots as protestors continue to clash with police.

Newswars.com’s European correspondent Dan Lyman delivers breaking riot footage from Paris.

