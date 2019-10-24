WATCH: Violent Man Slams Female Bystander Into Subway Car

A female bystander was shoved head-first into a New York City subway car by a hostile man, according to a video posted to social media.

The man appears to be engaged in a dispute with other men on a train platform in Brooklyn before he attacks the woman, who does not appear to have any connection to the original altercation.

“What? What?” the man can be heard repeatedly yelling at his opponents as he engages them physically.

Eventually, he sets his sights on the woman, who has her back turned to him and appears to be walking towards the open train door.

He shoves her forcefully from behind with both hands, causing her to slam head-first into the sidewall of the subway car.

“It happened around 7:40 p.m. on the southbound platform of the Dekalb Avenue D/M subway station, police said,” Pix11 reports.

“Authorities responded to the scene, but the people involved had dispersed, police said.”

In replies to the tweet containing the original footage, one man claims he had already encountered the suspect in the video previously.

I’ve seen this man before. He did the same exact thing a few month back on the actual train. He barrelled into a dozen people and started saying “So! So! SO! I NEED MY MONEY!” — Alex Levy (@AlexSLevy) October 24, 2019

“I’ve seen this man before,” wrote user Alex Levy. “He did the same exact thing a few month back on the actual train. He barrelled into a dozen people and started saying “So! So! SO! I NEED MY MONEY!”

Police are now investigating the incident and attempting to determine the identity of the alleged perpetrator.



Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst