‘We Lost Democracy This Week’: Bill Maher Laments Imminent Trump Acquittal

Liberal HBO host Bill Maher declared that “we lost democracy this week” after the Senate voted not to bring forth additional witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Trump, essentially paving the way for his acquittal next week.

“The good news is, the impeachment trial is almost over. The bad news is, so is the rule of law in America,” Maher said on his show “Real Time” Friday night.

“OK, I’m going to try not to cry during the show because we lost Democracy this week. I feel like I’m standing over a casket and thinking: ‘Hmm I should have been nicer when it was alive.’”

“It’s a done deal. This is going to happen,” Maher added later in the show. “Trump will be acquitted on Wednesday. Republicans have nothing left to do but dot the i’s, cross the t’s, and fuck the u’s.”

Maher also claimed that Trump’s impending acquittal by the Senate means that we’re now “living in a dictatorship.”

“We’re officially living in a dictatorship – and not even one with good rail service.”

“We always knew Trump was corrupt but now we found out the Senate is too,” Maher added.

The final Senate vote where Trump’s acquittal is expected will take place on Wednesday, the day after he delivers his State of the Union address.

