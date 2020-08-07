Woman Slashed by NYC Subway Rider After ‘Standing Too Close’ – Police

A female subway rider in New York City was kicked and slashed by a man who claimed she was standing too close to him, according to reports.

After boarding a train in Queens on Wednesday afternoon, the victim, 29, was reportedly kicked by a black male seated nearby.

“Get the f–k away from me!” the suspect shouted at her, police told the New York Post.

The woman began filming her attacker, who became more enraged and pulled a folding knife attached to a lanyard while cursing at her.

He allegedly approached the woman and swung the lanyard, slashing her arm with the blade.

“The victim, who sustained a cut on her left arm, got off the train at the 82nd Street station, while her attacker remained on board,” the Post reports.

🚨The pictured individual below is wanted for Assault inside the Junction Boulevard Subway Station located in the confines of the 115th Precinct & Transit District 20. If spotted Please call 1-800-577-8477(TIPS) 🚨 pic.twitter.com/rI1Y3TVLn3 — NYPD 115th Precinct (@NYPD115Pct) August 6, 2020

“The pictured individual below is wanted for Assault inside the Junction Boulevard Subway Station located at 82 Street & Roosevelt Avenue in the confines of the 115th Precinct & Transit District 20. If spotted Please call 1-800-577-8477(TIPS),” NYPD announced on social media.



Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst