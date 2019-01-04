“Wow” – CNN, CNBC Stunned By “Great” Jobs Numbers

Mainstream media pundits are stunned by a December jobs report that blew expectations out of the water.

Commentators at CNN and CNBC have gushed over figures that place US job growth at 312,000 for the month – much higher than an expected 176,000, reflecting very positively on the Trump administration and its economic and regulatory policies as 2018 came to a close.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“The Labor Department just released the last jobs report of 2018, and it can be summed up in one word: ‘Wow,'” exclaimed CNN’s John Berman.

CNN Chief Business Correspondent Christine Romans picked up the report from there, asserting, “I would say ‘great,’ actually. It was a great finish to the year for companies and their hiring.”

Romans even praised a slight increase in the unemployment rate, offering the explanation that it could be attributed to a surge of 400,000 Americans re-entering the robust labor market.

CNBC hailed a “blowout jobs report” as a driving force behind a surge on Wall Street.

“It’s good for the economy, it’s good for the country,” said CNBC editor Rick Santelli. “Certain things are excellent – the labor force participation rate moving up two-tenths is phenomenal. We are bringing back people that we didn’t count; we didn’t think they were going to come back into the work force.”

“The wages are stellar,” Santelli continued. “I hearken back a year ago to when many investors were saying, ‘Oh my god, interest rates are going up, this is horrible.’ Rates went up, the economy went up, stocks went up.”

GREAT JOBS NUMBERS JUST ANNOUNCED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2019

“GREAT JOBS NUMBERS JUST ANNOUNCED!” tweeted President Trump on Friday morning.

Top sectors adding jobs included health care (50,000+), construction (38,000+), and manufacturing (32,000+).

Dan Lyman: Follow @CitizenAnalyst